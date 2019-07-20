Fervent heat, strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northern, eastern and western regions only. Sunn. Hail is possible in some areas of northern and eastern regions with fog to blanket northern Kazakhstan in the morning and at night. Strong wind is forecast as well, Kazhdyromet says.

Accordingto meteorologists, wind speed in Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, Kyzylorda,Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Karagandaregions will rise to 15-20mps. Hail is expected in Akmola , East Kazakhstan andNorth Kazakhstan regions.





Extremelyhot weather is predicted in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions in the daytime. Heatwavewill grip Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan andKaraganda regions.





High firerisk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, EastKazakhstan and Atyrau regions.