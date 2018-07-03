Fervent heat to blanket some parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather will persist across Kazakhstan today, July 3. Occasional rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind, fog, hail and dust storm are expected in some parts of the country. Only western, southern and northern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather.

According to Kazhydromet, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in Almaty region.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.