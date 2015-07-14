  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fervent heat to descend on Kazakhstan this week

    16:00, 14 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extreme heat is set to grip six regions of Kazakhstan this week.

    Fervent heat - +40°C, +43°C is expected in Karaganda and Zhambyl regions on July 14-18. It will also persist till the end of this week in Almaty region. Mercury will go up to +46°C in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions from 14 through 17 July. Meteorologists predict that East Kazakhstan region will be tormented by strong heat (+40°, +43°C) on July 18-20 as well.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!