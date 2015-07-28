  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fervent heat to descend on some regions of Kazakhstan

    08:10, 28 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms and bleak wind will take hold of northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected in other regions of the country.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Hail may hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Extreme heat is set to descend on Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!