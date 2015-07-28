Fervent heat to descend on some regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms and bleak wind will take hold of northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected in other regions of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Hail may hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. Extreme heat is set to descend on Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.