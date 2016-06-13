  • kz
    Fervent heat to give way to rain showers in Kazakhstan

    15:09, 13 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fervent heat will give way to rain showers in Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service.

    "Extreme heat will give way to cooler weather and rain showers in next three days in Kazakhstan. Hail and lower temperature is expected in most regions of the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    However, western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Mercury is forecast to go up to 33-41°C.

