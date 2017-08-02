Fervent heat to grip Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will grip some regions of Kazakhstan today, August 2. Chances of occasional rain, wind and hail will be high in some areas of the country. Only western, southeastern and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Kostanay, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.



Dust storm will blanket West Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will take hold of Atyrau, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.