  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fervent heat to grip Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:07, 02 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will grip some regions of Kazakhstan today, August 2. Chances of occasional rain, wind and hail will be high in some areas of the country. Only western, southeastern and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Kostanay, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

    North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

    Dust storm will blanket West Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat will take hold of Atyrau, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!