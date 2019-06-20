Fervent heat to grip W Kazakhstan on June 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the west and northwest of the country will see occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.



Chances of squall will be high in North Kazakhstan region.



Fog will blanket parts of Akmola and Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.



Extreme heat will grip Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Kostanay regions.