Fervent heat to grip W Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that occasional showers with thunderstorms will persist in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to Kazhydromet, gusty wind, hail and patches of fog will be observed in some parts of the country.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Karaganda region. Gusts of wind may reach up to 22-25 mps in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Almaty regions.



North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Fervent heat is forecast for West Kazakhstan region.



High fire hazard will linger in Zhambyl, Turkestan, parts of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.