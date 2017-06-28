Fervent heat to last through Friday in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that excessive heat will persist in the Kazakh capital Astana in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Astana's official website.

It will be partly cloudy in Astana on June 28. Chances of precipitation will be very low. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 7-12 mps. Mercury will go up to +28, +30°C.



Partly cloudy weather without precipitation will persist in the Kazakh capital on June 29. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go up to +16, +18°C at night and +30, +32°C at daytime.



Occasional rain and thunderstorm are forecast for Astana on June 30. Wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps is expected to hit the Kazakh capital. Mercury will go up to +19, +21°C at night and +28, +30°C at daytime.