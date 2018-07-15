Fervent heat to persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers with thunderstorms are again forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 15, Kazhydromet reports. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy summer weather. Gusty wind, patches of fog and dust storms are expected in some parts of the country as well.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 22 mps in Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Scorching heat will persist in Atyrau, parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will still be observed in some regions in Kazakhstan including Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.