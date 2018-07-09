Fervent heat to scorch Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and some hail are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan today, July 9. Only western, southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Dust storm may blanket some parts of the country. Northern Kazakhstan will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions.



Dust storm may blanket West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan region will observe patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Strong heat will torment residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, fervent head is expected in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions.