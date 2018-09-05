Festival celebrating Day of Languages of Kazakhstan's People held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Celebrations dedicated to Day of Languages of the People of Kazakhstan took place September 5 at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall in Astana, says the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The event was attended by members of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, renowned public figures of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, mass media, students of the capital's universities.

The Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, delivered a congratulatory speech at the special event.

As part of the festive ceremony, there was a presentation of the collection of poems made by the participants of "Yelbasy zhane Yelorda" ("The President and the Capital") national poetry contest. This joint project of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport and Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation is aimed at supporting the gifted youth of Kazakhstan.

In honor of the holiday, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly presented prominent members of the public and leading experts, with the Certificates of Appreciation of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.