    Festival of folk table games held in Kazakhstan

    16:29, 20 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan held the festival of folk table games in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The tablegames are part of the cultural heritage. The main goal of the festival isto stir interest in cultural traditions and customs of all ethnic groups livingin Kazakhstan and to promote folk table games.

    The paradeof teams of ethnic and cultural associations opened the festival. Those gatheredgot familiarized with various table games.



