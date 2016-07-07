  • kz
    Few countries get the honor to sit on UN Security Council - Magleli

    09:23, 07 July 2016
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Member of the scientific-expert group of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Pavel Magleli is proud that Kazakhstan won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

    "I am very proud to be the citizen of Kazakhstan. Few countries get the honor to become a member of the UN Security Council. This is a huge honor," Mr. Magleli told Kazinform correspondent.

    Pavel Magleli's family moved to Kazakhstan over 110 years ago. He says he raises his grandchildren in the spirit of Kazakhstani patriotism.

    "They [grandchildren] have just returned from Russia and now say that there is no place like home. I am confident that our country will overcome all difficulties. I wish all Kazakhstanis peace, kindness and good health," he added.

