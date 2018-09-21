FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup to start Saturday

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 will start in Tenerife, Spain on Saturday.

16 teams in four groups will compete in the tournament which will end on Sept. 30. The group leaders will directly qualify for quarter final, while second and third teams will play an elimination match to advance to quarter final, Anadolu Agency reports.

The USA have the most titles with nine and they are chasing their 10th in total, third in a row and fifth in the last six editions.

Australia were the last nation other than USA to finish on the top podium step when they took the title in 2006.

Belgium, Latvia and Puerto Rico will play for the first time at the event.



In Group B, Turkey will play against Argentina, while Australia will face Nigeria on the first day of the tournament -- Saturday.



The groups are as follows:

Group A: South Korea, Greece, Canada, France

Group B: Turkey, Australia, Argentina, Nigeria

Group C: Japan, Puerto Rico, Belgium, Spain

Group D: USA, Senegal, China, Latvia