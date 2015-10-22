Fidel Castro Jr. arrived in Almaty for official visit (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Cuba headed by President of the Council of Ministers of Cuba Fidel Castro Diaz Balart arrived in Almaty for an official visit. The delegation already visited the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The main purpose of the visit is to explore the potential of Kazakhstan and Cuba in the sphere of science and high technologies. In this regard, F. Castro visited research institutes and laboratories of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in order to establish future cooperation.

The official visit began with a meeting with rector of the university Galymkair Mutanov when the sides discussed the issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.