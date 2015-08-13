Fidel Castro says US has to pay multi-million damages to Cuba

HAVANA. KAZINFORM - The United States has to compensate Cuba for the multi-million losses the island sustained due to Washington's policy, the historic leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, said on Thursday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

This was repeatedly proved by "incontrovertible arguments" during Cuba's speeches at the United Nations, Castro stressed in his article, The Reality and Dreams, published by the country's mass media.

Castro, who delegated his presidential duties to his brother Raul in 2006, turns 89 on Thursday.

This anniversary coincides with the new stage in the development of relations between Cuba and the US, which restored diplomatic ties on July 20 after more than five decades of hostility.

In his article, Castro does not mention the new stage of relations with Washington and the upcoming trip of US Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday, the first visit of a US senior diplomat to the island since 1945.

Kerry will head a formal ceremony of opening an embassy and raising the American flag in Havana.

Castro says that after World War II and the atomic bombing of Japan the US became a country that has "the major wealth on the Earth against the backdrop of the destroyed world full of deaths, wounded and starving people."

Cuba "will never stop the struggle for peace and prosperity of all people regardless of the color of their skin and the country of origin of each citizen of the planet," said the founder of the only Socialist state in the Western Hemisphere.

The Cuban revolutionary wished all the citizens "equal rights to healthcare, education, labor, food, security, culture, science and well-being."