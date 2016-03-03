Field developer in Kazakhstan pays large fine for environmental damage

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V., which is developing the Karachaganak field in the country, has paid a large fine to the state for environmental damage.

The company paid a fine worth 526.35 million tenges (over $1.5 million) in accordance with a decision issued by the Economic Court of the West Kazakhstan province, said the court’s message.

Earlier, an unscheduled inspection revealed that 43.8 tons of pollutants were emitted into the atmosphere by the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. from April to July 2015.

The Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, located in the West Kazakhstan province, is one of the largest fields in the world. Its reserve is estimated at over 1.2 billion tons of liquid hydrocarbons and 1.3 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The field accounts for 45 percent of the total volume of gas and 16 percent of liquid hydrocarbons produced in Kazakhstan.

