    FIFA confirms final five presidential candidates

    08:30, 27 January 2016
    ZURICH. KAZINFORM FIFA confirmed on Tuesday the final five presidential candidates for the vote in February.

    FIFA's electoral committee announced that Gianni Infantino, Jerome Champagne, Prince Ali bin al Hussein, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa and Tokyo Sexwale would take part in the vote of electing the future head of the world soccer governing body.

    "The Ad-hoc Electoral Committee has formally admitted and declared the candidates eligible for the election of the office of FIFA president at the extraordinary FIFA Congress," said a formal notice sent to the 209 member associations by FIFA.
    The vote will be held in Zurich on Feb. 26.
    Source: Xinhua

    World News News
