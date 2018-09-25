FIFA names Modric best male player of the year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Croatia's Luka Modric was proclaimed male player of the year here Monday at The Best FIFA Football Awards, beating out five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, EFE reports.

The 33-year-old midfielder accepted the award from FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a gala at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Modric, chosen over Ronaldo and Egypt's Mohamed Salah, was the most valuable player on the Croatia squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final and a key part of the Real Madrid side who hoisted the Champions League trophy for the third straight year.

He congratulated Ronaldo - until recently his teammate in Madrid - and Liverpool striker Salah on their outstanding seasons.

"This award is not just mine. It is my team-mates from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches, I would not have won this and without my family I would not be the player I am today," Modric said.

The female player of the year honors went to Brazilian forward Marta, who plays professionally for the NWSL Orlando Pride.

Marta, who led the Brazilian women to victory in the 2018 Copa America, won the award on five previous occasions going back to 2006.