  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    FIFA rankings: Kazakhstan takes another dip

    15:23, 16 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FIFA published the updated rankings of the national football teams on Monday, October 16, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh squad has plummeted again in the updated version of the rankings. Team Kazakhstan lost seven spots landing the 133rd line this month. Lithuania is the only post-Soviet country ranked lower than Kazakhstan in the updated rankings.

    Germany still tops the rankings. Coming in second is Brazil. Portugal rounds out the top 3 of the rankings.

    1. Germany (1,631 points)

    2. Brazil (1,619)

    3. Portugal (1,446)

    4. Argentina (1,445)

    5. Belgium (1,333)
    ...
    114. Turkmenistan (279)

    115. Azerbaijan (273)

    120. Kyrgyzstan (265)

    123. Tajikistan (255)

    133. Kazakhstan (231)

    145. Lithuania (190).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!