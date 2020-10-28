FIFA’s chief tests positive for COVID-19

ZURICH. KAZINFORM - FIFA President Gianni Infantino is going into isolation after testing positive for the virus, WAM reports.

«FIFA president Gianni Infantino has contracted COVID-19,» the football's global governing body said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Swiss national is experiencing mild symptoms and will self-isolate for at least the next 10 days, the statement added. Those who have come in contact with Infantino over the past few days had been informed about the situation so they could «take the necessary steps.»

His symptoms are said to be mild. Meanwhile, European countries are battling a spike in cases.