    FIFA submits financial assistance to Kazakhstan due to coronavirus pandemic

    09:45, 30 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - FIFA decided to release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstan, like 210 other member associations will receive monetary compensation in the amount of $1 million and another $ 500,000 for women's football. The released funds will be channeled to the accounts of national federations by January.


