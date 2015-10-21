Fifa to elect president Sepp Blatter&#39;s successor on 26 February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World football's governing body Fifa has confirmed it will hold the election for its next president at a special congress on 26 February.

The election will determine who will succeed Sepp Blatter, who has been president since 1998.

Blatter, 79, and vice-president Michel Platini have both been suspended for 90 days amid corruption allegations, which both men deny.

Platini is seeking the next presidency, as is Prince Ali bin al-Hussein.

Frenchman Platini, president of European football's governing body Uefa, submitted his candidacy papers earlier this month, but Fifa says it cannot recognise his candidacy while his ban is in place and he cannot campaign.

However, Fifa's electoral committee says it may allow him to stand if his suspension ends before the election date.

Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain is expected to contest the election. Former Trinidad and Tobago midfielder David Nakhid said he will stand, while ex-Tottenham defender Ramon Vega is considering doing likewise.

South Korean Chung Mong-joon, another confirmed candidate, claimed his campaign has been "sabotaged" by a six-year ban from Fifa's ethics committee. On Tuesday, the 64-year-old's bid to lift the ban was rejected a Zurich district court.

Swiss Blatter is under criminal investigation over claims he made a £1.35m payment to Platini in 2011, as well as allegations he signed a contract "unfavourable" to Fifa.

Proposed Fifa changes

Fifa's reform committee also made a number of recommendations for the governing body to make changes to "improve efficiency, prevent fraud and conflicts of interest and increase transparency in the organisation".

A 12-person panel, chaired by former International Olympic Committee director general Francois Carrard, including officials from the six continental confederations, proposed: