Fifa vice-presidents Alfredo Hawit and Juan Angel Napout suspended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fifa has suspended vice-presidents Alfredo Hawit and Juan Angel Napout for 90 days.

The pair were arrested in Switzerland on Thursday at the request of the US authorities, on suspicion of accepting millions of dollars of bribes.

Napout, 57, oversees football in the South America confederation and Hawit, 64, is interim president for North, Central America and Caribbean football.

The pair are barred from all football-related activity.

They were arrested in a dawn raid on the same Zurich hotel where several officials from world football's governing body were arrested in May.

Fifa's executive committee had been meeting in the city, voting on reforms.

Later on Thursday, the pair were part of a total of 16 officials charged by US authorities investigating corruption in the organisation.

US attorney general Loretta Lynch said: "The betrayal of trust set forth here is outrageous. The scale of corruption alleged herein is unconscionable.

"And the message from this announcement should be clear to every culpable individual who remains in the shadows, hoping to evade our investigation: you will not wait us out; you will not escape our focus."

