Fifth Caspian Summit kicks off in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The Fifth Caspian Summit has begun in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Kazinform previously reported, the planes of Presidents Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan landed at the Aktau International Airport. The presidents headed to the Friendship House, where the Fifth Summit of the Caspian Littoral States is now starting.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit on August 10.

It is planned that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, as well as several five-sided agreements, will be signed during the Summit.