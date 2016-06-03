Fifth World Turkic Forum held in Istanbul

BAKU. KAZINFORM On June 1-3, Istanbul hosted the Fifth World Turkic Forum under the umbrella of the Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies (TASAM). Eminent scholars, diplomats and public figures from various Turkic-speaking and other countries are attending the event, Kazinform reports.

TurkPA is one of the partners of the gathering.

Chairman of TASAM Mr. Süleyman Şensoy and TurkPA Secretary General Mr Jandos Assanov made speeches at the opening ceremony of the Forum yesterday.



In his speech J.Asanov noted that TurkPA, which came into being on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has turned into the genuine parliamentary dimension of the cooperation among the Turkic-speaking nations. Briefing the audience on the latest activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) the Secretary General congratulated the participants on the 25th anniversary of the independence of three TurkPA member-states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Touching upon the current state of relations among the Turkic states, J.Asanov drew attention to the importance of studying each other’s languages and societies that can be facilitated with the widening of channels of mutual information flow.



Jandos Asanov was also awarded with Kızıl Alma (Red Apple) diploma of TASAM for his efforts aimed at deepening the relations among the Turkic-speaking countries.



In the evening, TurkPA Secretary General gave a reception in honour of the participants of the Fifth World Turkic Forum.



