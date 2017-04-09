  • kz
    Fifty people seek medical assistance after Moscow rail accident

    12:20, 09 April 2017
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, 50 people have applied for medical assistance after the railway accident in Moscow, Russian Railways said on Sunday, according to TASS .

    "According to preliminary data, 50 people have applied for medical assistance," the company said in a statement.

    On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Four railway carriages have derailed, railway traffic has been suspended.

    JSC Russian Railways has established an operational headquarters led by the company's President Oleg Belozerov.

