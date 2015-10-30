Fight on December 12 will be my last - Roy Jones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion in four weigh divisions 46-year-old Roy Jones Jr. and Enzo Maccarinelli held a joint press conference in Moscow yesterday where they officially announced their fight on December 12. During the press conference it was informed that the fight will be the last one in the career of Jones, who recently became a citizen of Russia, Vesti.kz informs.

"The fight on December 12 will be the last one in my career. Today was the first day I woke up a Russian American. I have a good opponent. I am in anticipation of the fight and value the support of the fans," Vringe.com cites R. Jones Jr.

It should be noted that Jones planned to retire winning the title of the WBA in the fifth weight division (90.7 kg). However, the WBA recently issued a statement that the fight would not be considered a title as long as the championships committee of the Association did not receive the request for the fight.