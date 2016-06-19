  • kz
    FightNights.com: It's time to arrange Golovkin-Canelo fight

    11:57, 19 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FightNight.com portal commented on the news about Golden Boy Promotions finishing their lawsuit against All Star Boxing, Sports.kz informs.

    In particular, Oscar De La Hoya and Saul Alvarez said they were glad to leave this in the past and move forward.

    "It's good that Golden Boy Promotions are ready to move forward. It sounds great and gives hope for the best. It's high time to arrange the Canelo-Golovkin fight," the FightNight.com commented.

     

     

     

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
