Figure skater Denis Ten encourages Ilya Ilyin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten expressed words of encouragement to weightlifter Ilya Ilyin who is accused of using doping, Sports.kz says.

"Ilya, we are with you!" Denis wrote in his Instagram account and uploaded a photo with Ilya Ilyin and boxer Serik Sapiyev.



Recall that the International Weightlifting Federation informed yesterday of positive retest results of several London 2012 Olympic Games medalists.

Among them are four Kazakhstani athletes - Ilya Ilyin, Svetlana Podobedova, Maya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo.



