  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Figure skater Denis Ten to perform today in Universiade

    08:26, 03 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater, prize winner of the Olympiad in Sochi Denis Ten will contest in today's figure skating program of Universiade.        

    The men's competition (short program) will start at 14.50 today February 3rd.

    Denis Ten will perform in the fourth warm-up under the number 19. Kazakhstan figure skaters Artur Panikhin (#24) and Abzal Rakimgaliyev (#3) will also perform today. The performance will be aired by "Kazakhstan" TV channel.

    Трансляцию будет вести телеканал «Казахстан».

    On February 4 at 17:00 figure skaters will a voluntary program .

     

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!