Figure skating: Hanyu, Ten settle differences

BOSTON. KAZINFORM - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu has settled his differences with Kazakhstan's Dennis Ten, the men's Olympic champion revealed Sunday, Kyodo reports.

The two nearly collided during practice on Wednesday at the world championships, and Hanyu, who finished second, accused Ten, the Sochi Olympic bronze medalist, of deliberately cutting him off.



But Hanyu said he has now settled the issue with Ten's side.



"Both he and myself were distressed (over it)," Hanyu said. "I wanted to finish it at this competition and we shook hands."



The incident occurred when Ten was practicing his spins from the center of the rink and crossed into Hanyu's path. He said at the time, "I saw the replay but I think it was intentional."



Hanyu had been seriously hurt in a training collision a year and a half earlier during the Grand Prix series.



Source: Kyodo