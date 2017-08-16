Fiji to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030 - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, during the Fiji National Day celebration within the Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition, Prime Minister of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama revealed his country's plans to reach a 30-percent cut in carbon emissions by 2030, the EXPO media center says.

"We know that it is necessary to switch to hydro, wind and solar energy, and biofuels if we want to fulfill our own commitment to the world community, adopted within the framework of the Paris Agreement for reducing our carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. Our country is interested in attracting investment in renewable energy sources because we know that it is important for the future of Fiji and the world. Now we spend nearly $1 billion for imported fossil fuels every year," Mr. Bainimarama said.

The Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, noted that Kazakhstan is grateful to the friends who supported our country in hosting the international specialized exhibition in Astana. According to him, the Republic of Fiji is one of Kazakhstan's reliable partners.

"I want to emphasize that Fiji is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the international political arena. We appreciate these relations and intend to strengthen them in the interest of the peoples of the two countries. I think that the Republic of Fiji's participation in this exhibition will allow our countries to learn more about each other, as well as get a better understanding of the national traditions and customs of the two peoples," said Abdrakhmanov.

It should be pointed out that the Fiji pavilion is located in the Pacific Ocean plaza. The pavilion demonstrates the Fijian culture, tourism, trade and investment opportunities. Within two months of the exhibition, over 90,000 people visited the Fiji Pavilion.