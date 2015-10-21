Filipe Luis: No easy game against Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Left-back of Atletico Filipe Luis shared his thoughts about the match against Astana within the third tour of the UEFA Champions League, Sports.kz reports.

"We want a victory in this match against Astana. We have no choice after a loss to Benfica in the last tour. We have to advance from the group stage, it is even better if we can get the first place. There will be no easy game against Astana, it is the Champions League. Although, we play at home in front of our fans who can really create the unforgettable atmosphere here. So, three points is the ultimate goal for us, no less," the official website of the UEFA cites Filipe Luis.

As earlier reported, Atletico is second in its group. Atletico have three points. Astana have one point and placed third in the C group. The game starts October 22, 0:45 am, Astana time.