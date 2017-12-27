Film about first Kazakhstani Olympic champion in the making

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to make a film about its first Olympic champion wrestler Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, Kazinform reports.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports, announced that the film about the first Kazakhstani Olympic champion Ushkempirov is in the making.

"Our country has never made a film about our champions. It is crucial to make it," Minister Mukhamediuly said while presenting the bill "On cinematography".



The only detail known about the film thus far is that the project will be financed by the Government.



It is to be recalled that native of Zhambyl region, wrestler Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov claimed gold at the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow in 1980 in men's 48kg weight class.