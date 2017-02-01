Film about Nazarbayev presented in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A documentary telling about the period of Kazakh leader's life connected with neighboring Kyrgyzstan was presented in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press conference, writer, director and producer Omurzak Tolobekov noted that this film tells about the youth of President Nursultan Nazarbayev that he spent in Kyrgyzstan, about his friends and hobbies. The film collected memories of his Kyrgyz colleagues, who had grown up with the future President.

"In his youth Nazarbayev spent many years in Kyrgyzstan, he speaks our language, knows our people and culture. We found a lot of people who knew him, with whom he was friends. Thy gave us interesting interviews" said Tolobekov.

Omurzak Tolobekov noted that the also talks about the political activities of Nursultan Nazarbayev and his contribution to the development of the country and the region as a whole.

"We know Kazakh President as a strong and experienced politician. And this film shows results of his activities", said Tolobekov.

According to him, the President of Kazakhstan already seen and he liked the film.

The official premiere of the documentary will be held on February 17 in Kyrgyzstan cinemas.