  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Film about Nazarbayev presented in Kyrgyzstan

    16:21, 01 February 2017
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A documentary telling about the period of Kazakh leader's life connected with neighboring Kyrgyzstan was presented in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the press conference, writer, director and producer Omurzak Tolobekov noted that this film tells about the youth of President Nursultan Nazarbayev that he spent in Kyrgyzstan, about his friends and hobbies. The film collected memories of his Kyrgyz colleagues, who had grown up with the future President.

    "In his youth Nazarbayev spent many years in Kyrgyzstan, he speaks our language, knows our people and culture. We found a lot of people who knew him, with whom he was friends. Thy gave us interesting interviews" said Tolobekov.

    Omurzak Tolobekov noted that the also talks about the political activities of Nursultan Nazarbayev and his contribution to the development of the country and the region as a whole.

    "We know Kazakh President as a strong and experienced politician. And this film shows results of his activities", said Tolobekov.

    According to him, the President of Kazakhstan already seen and he liked the film.

    The official premiere of the documentary will be held on February 17 in Kyrgyzstan cinemas.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!