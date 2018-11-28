  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Film by Kazakh director competing for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    17:34, 28 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A film by a Kazakh director has been nominated for several awards of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    'The Gentle Indifference of the World' by Adilkhan Yerzhanov is nominated for the Best Film Award at the annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards that was established in 2007.

    In addition, the filmmaker will compete for the best original script award.

    This year, 46 motion pictures from 22 countries are participating.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!