FINA World Championships rescheduled to 2022

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 2021 FINA World Championships have been postponed to 2022. The decision was taken after the International Swimming Federation (FINA) held consultations with the Japan Swimming Federation, organizers, athletes, coaches and technical committees, BelTA has learned.

The competitions were initially scheduled for summer 2021. The new dates for the swimming event are 13-29 May 2022. It was noted that the taken decision would provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships. FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned, BelTA reports.

The swimming body said its World Masters Championships will also take place across the island of Kyushu, Japan from 31 May to 9 June 2022.