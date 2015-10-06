Final document of 4th international forum «Eurasian Economic Perspective» adopted in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final document of the 4th international forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective" has been adopted in Astana today, Majilis Deputy Serik Seidumanov informed at the CCS press conference.

"The International forum titled "Eurasian Economic Forum" has been held in Astana. The final document of the forum was signed today. One of the peculiarities of the document is the integration of the Eurasian Economic Union and Chinese project "Economic Belt of the Silk Road," S. Seidumanov noted.

As earlier reported, the international forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective" has been held in Astana today. Parliamentarians from Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Armenia, China, Kyrgyzstan and members of the Eurasian Economic Commission, SCO, rectors of the leading world universities, political experts and heads of the regions from Kazakhstan and Russian took part in the forum.

The main theme for discussion was economic cooperation in Eurasia.