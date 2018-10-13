Final phase of massive CSTO military drills held in Kyrgyzstan

KANT AIRBASE. KAZINFORM The final phase of "Cooperation 2018" military drills among CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states has started at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of Russia's Central Military District reported on Saturday.

The drills are held in the framework of "Combat Brotherhood 2018" strategic maneuvers. Military contingents of CSTO's Collective Operational Deployment Forces will practice countering 'illegal armed groups', TASS reports.

"Search 2018" tactical and reconnaissance drills were earlier held in the south of Kazakhstan in the framework of "Combat Brotherhood 2018" military exercises. Moreover, "Air Bridge 2018" drills of CSTO's Collective Air Force will finish on Saturday in the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

"Cooperation 2018" military exercises are held at the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13 with participation of over 1,600 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as 300 units of military equipment and 40 military planes and helicopters.

Photo credit: Nozim Kalandarov/TASS/Archive