Finalist of Miss Kazakhstan '15 takes part in pageant in Taiwan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Second Vice-Miss Kazakhstan-2015 Renata Nurgazina is representing Kazakhstan in "Queen of Brilliancy International 2017".

Beauties from 60 countries will take part in the pageant that is taking place in Taiwan from February 9th to February 27th.

"I am in Taiwan now representing our country at the Queen of Brilliancy International 2017. It's first time Kazakhstan takes part in this international contest", she wrote on her Instagram page.

Renata Nurgazina is 19, she studies biology at Karaganda State University.

