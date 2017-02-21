  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Finance Minister announced preliminary cost of national pantheon’s construction

    19:41, 21 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov announced a preliminary amount of the funds to be spent on construction of the National Pantheon in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “As per the design documentation, 1.7bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose,” said the Minister on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting in Astana. He added that this is not the full amount. "These funds will be spent on one stage of construction only," he said.

    According to him, more information can be provided by the local administration. 

    Tags:
    Astana Ministry of Finance Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!