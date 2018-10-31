Financial Academy JSC, DP WORLD FZE start business cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the Global Islamic Economic Summit in Dubai, October 30 (Global Islamic Economics Summit) Natalia Korzhova, President of Financial Academy of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in a meeting with DP WORLD FZE management, where they signed documents of mutual understanding and interaction.

The meeting was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates.

At the meeting, Natalia Korzhova discussed with Maha Al Kattani, Vice President of DP WOLRD FZE, the prospects for cooperation and its format. The parties came to the understanding of the need to improve the quality standards of education, improve the skills of specialists, pay more attention to the practical component of training and retraining of personnel and the implementation of measures for the realization of joint projects in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and the Commonwealth countries.

The parties noted that the development of international relations, the exchange of experience, the improvement of training standards, practice orientation are the key to the demand for specialists in the labor market.

For reference: The advanced technologies and experience of the company Dubai Port World are used in Kazakhstan in the management of special economic zones "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" and "Morport-Aktau".

Furthermore, during the Global Islamic Economy Summit, negotiations were held with the top management of the Dubai International Financial Center and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre.






