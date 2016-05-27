Financial Center Astana to become financial gate for Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks that the International Financial Center Astana is called to become a financial gate for Eurasia.

"Thinking about the future we definitely want to see the International Financial Center Astana attracting investments, assets, innovations in the sphere of financial instruments. It is called to become a financial gate for entire Eurasia," N. Nazarbayev said speaking at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

The Head of State told that Astana would be developing as a business, cultural and scientific center and have all the modern transport and logistics system.

"We know such centers as Tokyo, London, New York. We do not have to think about comparing us to these centers, yet. First of all, we have to conquer our region that lacks such center and then show our potential to the other regions. We create unprecedented conditions with nothing close anywhere in the post-Soviet Union space for attracting international participants to the financial sector," the President stressed.