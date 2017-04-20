Financing of housing construction increases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KZT740 were allocated for housing construction in the country in 2015, whereas the last year figure was KZT830bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a result the housing stock of the republic increased by 90,000 flats in 2016.

"KZT177bn were spent for housing construction in the first quarter of 2017. As a result, for three months 3.1MM sq m of housing or 25,000 flats have been built. This figure exceeds the last year one by 25.3 per cent. Altogether, nearly 100,000 flats will be constructed on Nurly Zher Programme, among them 25,000 flats will be at public expense", Chairman of Construction and Housing and Utilities Committee of Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development Markhabat Zhaiymbetov told a briefing.

It worthwhile noting that construction of rental housing for underserved populations will start this year. KZT25bn were allocated to this end.