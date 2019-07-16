Financing under EBRD Women in Business programme exceeds €500 million

LONDON. KAZINFORM Financing under the EBRD’s pioneering Women in Business programme has now topped the €500 million mark, EBRD informs on its website.

Less than four years since its launch in 2015, the initiative has provideda total of €506 million in credit lines to more than 60,000 women-led small andmedium-sized companies in 18 countries.





The programme offers a unique combination of financing together withtechnical assistance and access to know-how. This includes mentoring andnetworking opportunities as well as training and business advice in operationalefficiency, strategy, financial management and others. The EBRD also offers theonline self-diagnostic tool Business Lens, helpingwomen entrepreneurs identify the strengths and opportunities within theirbusinesses.





The programme is also complemented by active policy efforts, working withgovernments and stakeholders towards a more enabling business environment forwomen entrepreneurs.





Donor contributions from the European Union, Italy, theGovernment of Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Republicof Turkey, the MENA Transition Fund, theTaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, the Women Entrepreneurs FinanceInitiative (We-Fi) finance key aspects of the Women in Business programme, aswell as multi-donor funds hosted by the EBRD such as the Early TransitionCountries Fund (Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taipei China andthe United Kingdom), the SmallBusiness Impact Fund (Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg,Sweden, Switzerland, Taipei China and the USA) and the SEMED Multi-DonorAccount (Australia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy,the Netherlands, Norway,Sweden, Taipei China andthe United Kingdom).





Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director, Financial Institutions, lauded theinitiative’s success: «Promoting women’s inclusion in business is vital inorder to realise the full economic potential of any country. It is unique inits combination of finance and advisory, but what really makes it stand out isthe impact it is making in empowering women and unleashing their potential.»





Ines Rocha, EBRD Director, SME Financial Products, added: «In the EBRDregions, women entrepreneurs often continue to face legal and cultural barrierswhen they wish to go into business. Our comprehensive Women in Businessprogramme has been helping address these issues on an impressive range fromfashion designers to furniture producers and from retailers to constructioncompanies. We are proud and pleased to contribute to the creation ofhigh-performing and inclusive business environments in the economies where wework.»





By strengthening gender equality and empowering women and contribution tothe creation of an inclusive private sector in its countries of operations, theEBRD Women in Business programme also supports the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.