NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Finnish forward Iiro Pakarinen has signed with HC Barys, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The forward will stay with the Nur-Sultan-based club until April 30, 2020.



Pakarinen spent the last season with HC Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL and played in 60 matches.



The 27-year-old forward also played in the NHL for Edmonton Oilers.