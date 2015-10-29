Finland determined to resume economic, technological cooperation with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Finland is determined to resume economic and technological cooperation with Iran after sanctions against the Islamic Republic are lifted.

Matti Anttonen, director general of the department for external economic relations of Finland foreign affairs ministry, said Finland welcomes resuming cooperation, especially in the field of technology and investment, IRNA news agency reported Oct. 27.

The Finnish official made the remarks in a meeting with Majid Takht Ravanchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for European and American affairs.

He added that a 100-member trade delegation, headed by Finland external trade minister, would visit Iran in December.

Also, a seminar will be held soon in Helsinki with the participation of some Iranian officials and managers of Finnish companies, aiming to introduce investment opportunities in Iran, he explained.

He expressed his country's readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in agriculture, forestry, environmental protection, mining, telecommunication, water and wastewater projects.

Meanwhile, the two sides discussed the political situation and conflicts in the region, especially in Yemen and Syria, as well as Afghanistan.

