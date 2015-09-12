Finland to toughen migration policy amid EU refugee crisis

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The toughening will concern donations to the asylum seekers, as well as benefits to those who had already received a residence permit in Finland, Yle said.

Finland plans to toughen its migration policy amid the influx of refugees, coming to Europe from war-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa, Yle national broadcaster reported.

The Finnish government also considers toughening immigration criteria for those arriving in the country to reunite with their families.

Earlier this week, Finland said it would accept the European Commission's migrant resettlement proposals, adding, however, that the quota system should not be compulsory. On Thursday, the European Parliament backed the European Commission's proposal to relocate a total of 160,000 refugees throughout EU member states over two years. Finland is expected to accept a total of 2,398 - or 2 percent of the total to be relocated to the other EU members - migrants currently residing in Greece, Italy and Hungary, sputniknews.com reports.